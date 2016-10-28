Corey Robin (Brooklyn): Edmund Burke and the Problem of Value. Allen Mendenhall reviews Conservatism and Pragmatism in Law, Politics, and Ethics by Seth Vannatta. How a handful of Weimar emigres came to have an outsized influence on the ideology of the American Right: Sam Tanenhaus reviews The Shipwrecked Mind: On Political Reaction by Mark Lilla (and more and more). David B. Frisk reviews Right-Wing Critics of American Conservatism by George Hawley. Daniel Young on the Maoist moment in American conservatism. Jason Willick and James Hitchcock on how the Golden State became the intellectual capital of Trump's GOP. Crisis of the conservative intellectual: Matthew Continetti on how populism displaced conservatism in the Republican Party. Ross Douthat on what the Right's intellectuals did wrong: Three signal failures that led to the disastrous rendezvous with Trumpism.

The origins of the Republican civil war: Jacob Heilbrun reviews Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics by Nicole Hemmer. Never Trumpers and reluctant Trump supporters, stop questioning each other's motives: The future of conservatism depends on their reconciliation beginning November 9. Eric Foner on how Trump is logical conclusion of what the GOP has been doing for decades.