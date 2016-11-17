Scott A. Tyson (Michigan): The Agency Problem Underlying the Use of Repression. "Incoming administration issuing legal threats against their political opponents. Day 5." When Trump takes control of the Justice Department, be afraid: America's litigious president-elect is about to run the world's most fearsome legal agency. Ed Kilgore on Trump's strange short list of attorney general candidates. Donald Trump is about to control the most powerful surveillance machine in history. Donald Trump will have his eye on you: Edward Snowden warned us about the abuses of our national security state — now look who's in charge of it. Harsher security tactics? Obama left door ajar, and Donald Trump is knocking. Trump faces growing tension with key Republicans over national security issues.

The head of the US's National Security Agency says a "nation-state" consciously targeted presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, in order to affect the US election. Lindsey Graham calls for investigation into Russian election tampering. Senate Republicans are showing some signs of resistance to Trump's foreign policy. Sane, competent official uncovered on Trump transition team and is immediately fired. The dilemma of serving in a Trump administration: There are good reasons for a #NeverTrump wonk to serve in a Trump administration — there are good reasons not to as well. Eliot A. Cohen: I told conservatives to work for Trump — one talk with his team changed my mind. What does Donald Trump need for a successful presidency? Bureaucrats.

Putting the "nuclear gun" back on the table: Moscow's posturing and potential for loose talk in the US alarm Nato defence chiefs. Trump could face a nuclear decision soon: In North Korea, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, escalating crises await the new commander in chief. Who could stop nuclear war in the Trump era? The scientific community has always worked behind the scenes to prevent nuclear catastrophe, no matter who's in charge of the codes. What a Trump presidency means for human survival: One expert's take.