The rage of 2016: Western democracies are in the midst of an upheaval they only dimly grasp. The dangers of disruption: When leaders use a democratic mandate to enrich themselves and crack down on the opposition, no one wins. The clock is ticking on a global shift to the far-right. Confronting Trump: Timothy Snyder on twenty twentieth century European lessons for Americans to consider. Francis Fukuyama says Donald Trump could signal a shift from the liberal world order. Why I still want to be an American citizen: The rise of Donald Trump is terrifying — but the U.S. remains the world's best hope for realizing the ideal of a liberal, multiethnic democracy.

Goodbye to the West: The new course US President-elect Donald Trump will chart for his country is already discernible; we just don't know how quickly the ship will sail, but we should not harbor any illusions — Europe is too weak and divided to stand in for the US strategically, and without US leadership, the West cannot survive.