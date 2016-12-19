Nikolai Chernyshevsky and the most politically dangerous book you've never heard of: Adam Weiner on how one obscure Russian novel, What Is to Be Done? Some Stories about the New People, launched two of the 20th century's most destructive ideas. How Ayn Rand's theories destroyed "Never Trump" conservatism. "This year we will see the Asshole Singularity, when all assholes combine their powers into one new social matrix". The scapegoating machine: Peter Thiel's philosophical mentor Rene Girard explains Trump, Gawker, and social media. Rightwingers are scapegoating again: How should this marriage of rightwing politics with racial, religious, and nativist passions be explained? Stereotypes are poisoning American politics: Dumb generalizations about ill-defined groups aren't just false, they're dangerous. Brothers in white resentment: What gave us Donald Trump is what gave us Dylann Roof.

Trump spokesman says corruption is legal if you do it in the open: As long as you are not sneaky, everything is fine. Not just gaslighting: Trump using abuser playbook to manipulate the country. Trump's daily bankruptcy and the Ambassador to Israel: Trump's contempt for experience is parallel to his contempt for science, for fact, for restraint, for consideration, for decency. Trump private security force "playing with fire": The president-elect continues to employ a battalion of retired cops and FBI agents to protect him and clamp down on protesters. Is Donald Trump a threat to democracy? Paul Krugman on how republics end: No, our institutions won't save us.

It's time we start calling the Republican Party what it is: A domestic terrorist organization.