Ben Saul (Sydney): Terrorism, Counter-Terrorism and International Humanitarian Law. How perpetual ignorance shapes the never-ending war on terror: Ali Gharib reviews Spiral: Trapped in the Forever War by Mark Danner. Does killing terrorist leaders make any difference? Scholars are doubtful. Aziz Z. Huq (Chicago): The Uses of Religious Identity, Practice, and Dogma in "Soft" and "Hard" Counterterrorism. The problem with the effort to de-radicalize jihadis: Islamic extremism is a phenomenon that that may lie beyond the reach of the state. Refashioning patriotism: Maria Christoforou on selling fear as part of the war on terror. How discrimination against Muslims at airports actually hurts the fight against terrorism.

From CJR, how should journalism cover terrorism?; and Rafia Zakaria on how media coverage of terrorism endorses a legal double standard.