A language to unite humankind: Joan Acocella reviews Bridge of Words: Esperanto and the Dream of a Universal Language by Esther Schor (and more). Does English have to be the dominant language of science? Some languages die, get over it: Perhaps rather than mourning the loss of little-used languages, we should embrace changes that help people communicate more widely. Google's AI just created its own universal "language": The technology used in Google Translate can identify hidden material between languages to create what's known as interlingua. The alphabet that will save a people from disappearing: As kids, two Guinean brothers invented a new script for their native language; now they're trying to get it on every smartphone.