Robert Geraci (Manhattan): A Tale of Two Futures: Techno-eschatology in the US and India. The technological trends that will shape the next 30 years: Eliot Peper interviews Kevin Kelly, author of The Inevitable: Understanding the 12 Technological Forces That Will Shape Our Future. Chris Dixon on eleven reasons to be excited about the future of technology. Shane Greenstein on ten open questions for the techno-optimist. The Google X moonshot factory is struggling to get products out the door — why? When our culture's past is lost in the cloud: Nicholas Carr reviews When We Are No More: How Digital Memory is Shaping Our Future by Abby Smith.

What it feels like to be the last generation to remember life before the Internet.