Iain T. Benson (Notre Dame-Australia): Undazzling Equality. K. Sabeel Rahman (Brooklyn): From Economic Inequality to Economic Freedom: Constitutional Political Economy in the New Gilded Age. Can political philosophy help us understand the story of inequality — and of equality? An excerpt from The Anatomy of Inequality: How Political Philosophy Has Dealt With the Age-Old Problem of Inequality by Per Molander. Lisa Herzog reviews and David Lay Williams reviews On Inequality by Harry Frankfurt. People don't actually want equality — they want fairness. Research shows that we aren't born with an equality instinct — how do we learn to value fairness for its own sake?