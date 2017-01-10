From Social Affairs, Pizwak Imtiaz (CEU): Approaches to Civil Wars: "How Do Leaders Lead, and Why Do Followers Follow?" From the Russell Sage Foundation Journal of the Social Sciences, a special issue on A Half Century of Change in the Lives of American Women. It's not looking good for Roe v. Wade: One Trump Supreme Court pick probably won't change the status quo — but two definitely will. Henry Farrell on algorithmic price fixing. These Stanford students are hacking the government to try to solve the world's problems. Think hacking's bad now? You ain't seen nothing yet — an organisation could launch a devastating attack and then control the way it is interpreted by society. Cody Delistraty on Michael Lewis and the narrative nonfiction formula.