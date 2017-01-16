Maria Marcinkowska-Rosol (UAM): Philosophical Usage of the History of Philosophy: A Proposal for a Functional Typology. What kind of citizen was he? Conventional wisdom sees Socrates as a martyr for free speech, but he accepted his death sentence for a different cause. Cicero used to be boring — with Trump around, he's breathtaking. The philosopher who helped create the information age: Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz isn't a household name—but he should be. From NYRB, Thomas Nagel reviews The Dream of Enlightenment: The Rise of Modern Philosophy by Anthony Gottlieb; and Peter E. Gordon reviews Kierkegaard: Exposition and Critique by Daphne Hampson. Omri Ben-Zvi (HUJI): Why Should We Care About Nietzsche's "Higher Men"? "One of the great intellects of his time: Ray Monk reviews Frank Ramsey (1903–1930): A Sister's Memoir by Margaret Paul.