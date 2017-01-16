Jillian J. Jordan, Roseanna Sommers, Paul Bloom, and David G. Rand (Yale): Why Do We Hate Hypocrites? Evidence for a Theory of False Signaling. Cass Sunstein (Harvard): Is Cost-Benefit Analysis a Foreign Language? Against referendums: Referendums give people little say over what happens after the polls close. Obama's only Navy secretary Ray Mabus pushed an agenda of social change — now, he leaves with a warning. The Women's March on Washington has released its platform, and it is unapologetically progressive. A brief economic history of time: Capitalism changed how humans perceive the passage of hours, days, and weeks — this made people more productive, but did it make them any happier? Print media's moment of reckoning: Baird Davis on how reckless circulation practices are accelerating the demise of consumer magazines.