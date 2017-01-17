William C. G. Burns and Simon Nicholson (American): Governing Climate Engineering. Megan M. Herzog and Edward (Ted) A. Parson (UCLA): Moratoria for Global Governance and Contested Technology: The Case of Climate Engineering. Jean Philippe Sapinski (Oregon): Managing the Carbon Rift: Social Metabolism, Geoengineering and Climate Capitalism. Jesse Reynolds (Tilburg): Climate Engineering, Law, and Regulation; and Climate Engineering and International Law. What if the poor and developing nations most vulnerable to climate change took matters into their own hands with geoengineering? Maddie Stone on how geoengineering could be a disaster for astronomy. The White House wants scientists to explore geoengineering.