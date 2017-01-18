Why do Republicans hate Obamacare? They hate the idea that a social welfare program can do a lot of good for a lot of people at a fairly modest price. The hidden reason Republicans are so eager to repeal Obamacare: Repeal cuts taxes for millionaires, even if millions lose insurance. Not even insurance companies want Obamacare repealed. Paul Ryan says Obamacare is in a death spiral — it's not. Gingrich calls for abolition of the Congressional Budget Office so Trump can cook America's books. Here are the 4 different ways Democrats can save Obamacare. How Donald Trump could replace Obamacare without courting disaster. Republicans say they assume Trump didn't mean to promise health insurance for all. As GOP pushes repeal, Obamacare has never been more popular.

Steven Pearlstein on Trump and the entrepreneur's conceit: Trump is a rule-breaker, with no patience for bureaucracy — can he lead a public enterprise? Trump could cause "the death of think tanks as we know them". An open letter to Republican foreign policy wonks worried about their careers in the age of Trump. Oona Hathaway and Sarah Weiner on dissenting from within the Trump administration, a catalog of the ways those working in government can respond when asked to participate in actions they believe to be illegal or unethical or when they become aware of such actions taken by others. Why the GOP Congress will stop Trump from going too far: The coming resistance from Republican lawmakers who hate Trump, fear executive overreach — or both.

Airplanes, golf courses, trademarks and more: Trump's government will oversee his businesses. Just when you thought the Trump ethics disaster couldn't get worse, it did. The House Republican with power to investigate Trump is threatening Trump's critics instead. Jason Chaffetz doesn't care about ethics: The Republican in charge of government oversight wants to prohibit criticism of Trump's ethical violations. How Republicans lose the mantle of "constitutional conservatives". He is going to test our democracy as it has never been tested: Why Nixon's former lawyer John Dean worries Trump could be one of the most corrupt presidents ever — and get away with it.

Cass Sunstein on a warning to Trump from Friedrich Hayek. Fascism in America: Justin Humphreys on recalling the Know-Nothings and individual responsibility. The Annals of the American Academy of Political and Social Science is currently highlighting in its "From the Archives" section of the homepage their issue from September 1933, "The Crisis of Democracy".