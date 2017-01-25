Silicon Valley takes a right turn: Microsoft, Facebook, Google and Amazon used their PACs to support Republican Congressional candidates more than Democratic ones in 2016. Jason Tanz on the Trump inauguration, brought to you by Silicon Valley utopianism. Elon Musk, a "team" player, tweets support for Rex Tillerson. This team runs Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook page: "His image in the digital domain needs to be controlled". Zuck straight up delivering stump speeches on his Facebook page now. Why Mark Zuckerberg is suddenly acting like a politician. Will Mark Zuckerberg be our next president? It's a serious question — "he wants to be emperor" (and more). Mark Zuckerberg says he's not running for president. Marissa Mayer and the failure of trickle-down empowerment: Why the rise and fall of another "superhero" woman — now Yahoo's controversial CEO — couldn't be more Zeitgeisty.