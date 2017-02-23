From 538.com, Nate Silver what makes a Trump story stick: Specificity — and a lot of persistence. Bannon molded Breitbart into a far-Right sledgehammer — how will it be wielded in the Trump era? Three reasons to worry about Trump's cable news habit. Here's a running guide to the cable-news segments President Trump is cribbing his tweets from. Tara Palmeri on how Trump's campaign staffers tried to keep him off Twitter. The dangers of Trump's never-ending campaign: He's remaking the presidency into pure spectacle — and showing little interest in actually running the country. Robert Zaretsky on Trump and the "Society of the Spectacle": Are we merely addicted consumers of the spectacular images the president creates?
American psychosis: W. J. T. Mitchell on Trumpism and the nightmare of history. Peddling acquiescence as unity: Laura Hooberman on exploring the complexity of empathic communication in the face of Trump. What is politicized psychoanalysis? Dee Polyak on Trump problems and the neoliberal normal in psychoanalysis. Trump's mental health debate: What is it about? A medical theory for Donald Trump's bizarre behavior: Many mental health professionals believe the president is ill — but what if the cause is an untreated STD? The Madness of King Donald: The president poses a problem that has vexed royal courts for millennia — what to do about a tyrant who has lost his wits?