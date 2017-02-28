What is philosophy's point? It's not discovering truth (in 5 parts, and philosophers push back) Adam Briggle and Robert Frodeman on why policy needs philosophers as much as it needs science. Philosophy used to be a staple of television and the newspapers; not any longer — so where did all the philosophers go? Carole Cadwalladr interviews Daniel Dennett: "I begrudge every hour I have to spend worrying about politics". Skye Cleary interviews Olivia Goldhill on writing popular philosophy. Charlotte Blease on how philosophy can teach children what Google can't. Brent Silby on teaching philosophy in schools: A Socratic dialogue. Robert Sinnerbrink reviews Teaching Plato in Palestine: Philosophy in a Divided World by Carlos Fraenkel.