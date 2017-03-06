Justin Hendrix: "The wiretaps that Donald Trump 'just found out' about have been reported for weeks. I'm going to summarize here some of the discussion". Tapping Trump: "In short, both Breitbart and Trump have advanced claims far more dramatic than anything the public evidence can support". Benjamin Wittes has ten questions for President Trump (and ten more). Trump's claim about Obama wiretapping him is indefensible — so his aides aren't even defending it. The president accused Obama of "McCarthyism", but Trump's mentor Roy Cohn helped enforce it. Donald Trump to launch investigation into Obama administration (and more).

If the feds did wiretap Trump Tower, it's not Obama who should worry: Trump's claims could backfire bigly.