Jared A. Goldstein (Roger Williams): Unfit for the Constitution: Nativism and the Constitution, from the Founding Fathers to Donald Trump. Hitler's American Model: The United States and the Making of Nazi Race Law, by James Q. Whitman, brings into full view the U.S. Immigration Act of 1924's place in the context of Nazi theory and practice, writes Scott McLemee. Trump's new budget document suggests a more coherent rationale for that infamous executive order: We must be willing to accept a higher risk of terrorism, for the sake of restricting (non-white) immigration. Immigration agents discover new freedom to deport under Trump. Palantir provides the engine for Donald Trump's deportation machine. Thousands of ICE detainees claim they were forced into labor, a violation of anti-slavery laws.

Walter Pincus on US immigration: Waiting for chaos. Trump's promise to ramp up deportations spreads fear — among California businesses. The staggering, sudden change at the US border: Fear of Donald Trump might have kept tens of thousands of people from coming to the US. Does border drop mean Trump's tough talk is working? ICE isn't just detaining "bad hombres" — they're scooping up anyone in their path. How America's idea if illegal immigration doesn't always match reality. Here's the reality about illegal immigrants in the United States: There are 11 million of them, the best estimates say, laboring in American fields, atop half-built towers and in restaurant kitchens, and swelling American classrooms, detention centers and immigration courts.

From the University Bookman, a symposium on conservative thinking on immigration: "Citizen, Community, and Welcoming the Stranger". Nelson Lichtenstein on how immigrants built the American Left — and can build it again. Trump tweeted that the new immigration book Green Card Warrior by Nick Adams is a "must read" — you must not.