Derek Stanovsky (Appalachian State): Remix Racism: The Visual Politics of the "Alt-Right". Meet the (alt-Right) Mormons: Inside the church's vocal white nationalist wing. The alt-Right is what happens when society marginalizes men. Neha Rashid on the emergence of the white troll behind a black face. The far Right's most common memes explained for normal people — so you can identify them when you see them out there online. Rachel McKinney on the false premises of alt-Right ideology: Academics must understand how the alt-Right sees the world if we are to resist it. Trolling scholars debunk the idea that the alt-Right's shitposters have magic powers: Asserting that alt-right "trolls" were a deciding factor in Trump's victory minimizes the broader trends that amplified their influence.
Donald Trump, the authoritarian master of alt-America: An excerpt from Alt-America: The Rise of the Radical Right in the Age of Trump by David Neiwert. Conservatives insist Trump is not influenced by the alt-Right — here's why they're wrong. How National Review helped build the alt-Right: The magazine laid the foundations for the movement it now opposes. The GOP is America's party of white nationalism: The Republican party's racists were once pushed to the fringes — in the Trump era, they're in charge. White House refuses to condemn murder of black man by white supremacist. Call white supremacist violence by its name: Terrorism.