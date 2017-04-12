Daniel Bessner (Washington) and Stephen Wertheim (Cambridge): Democratizing U.S. Foreign Policy: Bringing Experts and the Public Back Together. “It's just weird”: A former employee on Rex Tillerson’s empty State Department. The silence of Rex Tillerson: Sooner or later, someone needs to explain what Trump’s foreign policy is — but the secretary of state does not seem to understand his job. Trump promised an “unpredictable” foreign policy — to allies, it looks incoherent. Trump aide admits there actually isn’t a “Trump doctrine”. Who is a better ally for the United States, China or Russia? President Trump may have to choose. Robert Farley on 5 big reasons U.S.-China ties could go up in flames (and on a path to war).