Chris Butler (Griffith): Space, Politics, Justice. Venezuelans are still demonstrating — what happens next for the dictatorship of President Nicolas Maduro? How Erdogan won more power but lost legitimacy in Turkey’s constitutional referendum. Guess what: South Koreans are furious at Prez Trump. Experts warn that Trump’s lies about North Korea hurt America’s credibility. Madeleine Davies interviews Jessa Crispin, author of Why I’m Not a Feminist: A Feminist Manifesto (and more and more and more and more). The GOP has a new plan to destroy Obamacare — it’s even crueler than the last one. The GOP’s biggest health care achievement has been making Obamacare more popular. Between philosophy and history: Alberto Comparini reviews Theory of the Novel by Guido Mazzoni.
Kate Dries on how Bill O’Reilly became “worst of all”. How Bill O'Reilly’s sexual harassment problem fits Fox News’s ideology. David Corn on how Fox News owns Bill O’Reilly’s ugly legacy. “$65M of the $85 Million in FOX harassment payouts is going to the men who were fired b/c of harassment allegations”.