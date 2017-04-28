A new study confirms what you’ve long suspected: Facebook is making people crazy. Sarah Frier on how Sheryl Sandberg’s sharing manifesto drives Facebook. Why Instagram is becoming Facebook’s next Facebook. Facebook’s newest feature could revolutionize politics. Selling Mark Zuckerberg: The Facebook CEO’s likability blitz isn’t a presidential campaign, it’s a focus group for his 1.8 billion constituents — and part of a high stakes campaign to win your likes. Facebook admits: Governments exploited us to spread propaganda (and more). Mark Zuckerberg wants Facebook to have more power in our lives, and we should resist. Yuval Noah Harari challenges the future according to Facebook.