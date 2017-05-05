From Vox, the American Health Care Act: The Obamacare repeal bill the House just passed, explained; the AHCA is a betrayal of all the GOP’s promises on health care; the many obstacles awaiting the Republican health care bill in the Senate; and Trump’s health care victory could be a Pyrrhic one. Donald Trump has changed Washington: Like Trump, Republican politicians just say whatever they want. David Leonhardt on the new study that shows Trumpcare’s damage. The Republican health plan is a lethal moral obscenity. Every Republican who voted for this abomination must be held accountable. This won’t end well for House Republicans (and more).

The AHCA is truly the granddaddy of all reverse-Robin Hood legislation. This is literally the central ideological point of the Republican Party: GOP is killing some of us (cuz no mistake no insurance means premature death) to give more money to rich people. The “pro-life” party has become the party of death: New research on why Republicans hate poor and sick people.