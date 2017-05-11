Will Republicans check Trump’s presidential power? Richard Nixon’s dismissal of the Watergate special prosecutor was met with bipartisan outrage — it’s less clear whether the public, and its political leaders, will respond in kind to the firing of FBI director James Comey (and more). From Fox News to the Senate floor, Republicans close ranks behind Trump firing Comey. Mitch McConnell is doing incalculable damage to our democracy. I’m sticking with my president: What has changed since Nixon’s day? “Days like this, it is helpful to remember that 24% of Americans still supported Nixon at the time of his resignation”. The complicated politics of impeachment are coming into play in Trump’s Washington.
President Trump just crippled his legislative agenda. Democrats grind Senate’s work to a halt over Comey firing (and more and more). It’s now up to Democrats to save American democracy.