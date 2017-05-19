Karen Turner interviews Ellen Mickiewicz, author of No Illusions: The Voices of Russia’s Future Leaders, on how Russians watch the news. Cynthia Hooper goes inside Russia’s alternate media reality. Russia has weaponized fake news to sow chaos: The Kremlin’s influence campaign goes far beyond Trump’s victory — and their latest unsuspecting targets are American conservatives. Russia has set up a website to “expose” Western media stories as fake news. Russophobia has been an allegation levied against independence-minded Poles in the late 19th century and pro-Western dissidents in the late 20th century — but it was Putin’s regime that essentially weaponized the Russophobia smear in the early 21st century.