From the Congressional Research Service, a report on Saudi Arabia: Background and U.S. Relations; and a report on Qatar and its Neighbors: Disputes and Possible Implications. Marc Lynch on how Trump’s alignment with Saudi Arabia and the UAE is inflaming the Middle East (and more). Trump sabotages his new Middle East alliance. Will Qatar’s diplomatic exile spark the next great war? What the Islamic State wants in attacking Iran. Iran holds Saudi Arabia responsible for twin terror attacks in Tehran. How Iran became an undemocratic democracy: Since the 1979 revolution, the country has shifted toward and away from dictatorship — the changes, while subtle, often coincide with an election.