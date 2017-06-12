Has the Democratic Party gotten too rich for its own good? The Democrats lost the “poorly educated” and they need them back. Elitism is liberalism’s biggest problem: There are plenty of non-deplorables in middle America — the Democrats need to learn how to embrace them. Liberals should stop feeding the conservative frame about elitism. How to win rural voters without losing liberal values. Democrats need to do more than oppose Trump: The party must stand for progressive policies, not merely resistance. What right-wing populism? Polls reveal that it’s liberalism that’s surging. Democrats keep losing, but they may be on track to win. The Democrats are overperforming in special elections almost everywhere — that bodes well for them in 2018.

“The most audacious political heist of modern times”: Sean Illing interviews David Daley, author of Ratfucked: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America’s Democracy on why Democrats will struggle to win the House until 2030. Let the 2020 Democratic primary be a crazy free-for-all. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and the fight to find the antidote to Trumpism: Two very different paths forward for the Democratic Party. GOP hopes to use anti-Clinton strategy to kill Warren 2020 in the cradle. Will Democrats allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good in 2020? Martin Longman on how the Democrats need a paradigm shift. The Democratic Party is in worse shape than you thought.

Democrats should swear more at Donald Trump: Some journalists are wringing their hands over a rise in profanity — screw ‘em. Democrats have always prided themselves on being a voice of political sanity — so why has Trump’s election turned the Left into a breeding ground for conspiracy theories? Carlos Lozada reviews No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump’s Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need by Naomi Klein. Democrats in split-screen: The base wants it all — the party wants to win. California uber alles: How the resistance is leaving its heart on the Left Coast.