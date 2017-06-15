From Crisis and Critique, a special issue on Hegel(’s) Today. Marika Rose (Winchester): “Not Peace but a Sword”: Dionysius, Zizek and the Question of Ancestry. Daniel de Kadt (MIT): Bringing the Polls to the People: How Electoral Access Encourages Turnout But Exacerbates Political Inequality. Lucy McKeon on the true story of Rastafari. Faking “wokeness”: Alissa Quart on how advertising targets millennial liberals for profit. Emmanuel Macron says door to remain in EU is open to Britain. Wars are not won by military genius or decisive battles. Are these Warriors less manly? The nice guys just finished first. You can download Playthings in Early Modernity: Party Games, Word Games, Mind Games, ed. Allison Levy (2017).

Attack tests movement Sanders founded: The bloody shooting of Republican lawmakers by a Bernie Sanders supporter could prove to be an opportunity for the senator’s fans to consider their message. The blurry line between violent talk and violent action: How do progressives express their moral fury without embracing a dehumanizing language of their own? Eric Levitz on the case for nonviolence in a violent society. Can Donald Trump be America’s consoler-in-chief? Trump knows how to capitalize on fear — after two mass shootings in one day, he needs to tamp it down. How Congress can fight political violence.