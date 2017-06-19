Ari Herbert (Texas): Portlandia, Ridesharing, and Sex Discrimination. Donna Yates (Glasgow): The Global Traffic in Looted Cultural Objects. “France is back”: Macron’s En Marche party just swept the French parliament. A German giant: Wolfram Bickerich on the political legacy of Helmut Kohl. Kamala Harris got shushed and became a liberal hero — do progressives want to hear what she has to say? Carly Sitrin on 5 things Sen. Kamala Harris has done besides be interrupted. Space nation Asgardia ready to launch itself into orbit. Subhasis Chattopadhyay reviews Hatred and Forgiveness by Julia Kristeva. Postmodernism is dead — what comes next?

“The Mail has misspelled “terrorist” as “white van driver” — now let’s discuss how he was radicalised”. “We need address the reasons why the #FinsburyPark terrorist was radicalised.” Imam from Muslim welfare centre protected Finsbury Park suspect from angry crowds. “In the past 24 hours, Muslims in U.S. & U.K. have been murdered outside of mosques. When will we admit anti-Muslim hatred is out of control?” U.K. police investigating van attack in London as terrorism. “Two weeks ago, Trump used London car attack to push unconstitutional Muslim Ban. Tonight, a white man plowed into Muslims. Trump silent”.