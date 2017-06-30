Who gets to decide Canada’s identity? Canada celebrates 150 but indigenous groups say history is being “skated over”. Canada 150: Not the first celebration to spark controversy. Should Queen Elizabeth II be Canada’s last monarch? Canada’s middle class is on the brink of ruin. Trump has forced the Left and Right to ask: What do we stand for? My week at sea with Canada’s alt-Right: An undercover leftie cruises the Caribbean with Ezra Levant and his army of Trump supporters, conspiracy theorists, and Islamophobes. Amanda Taub on Canada’s secret to resisting the west’s populist wave. Grant Havers reviews The North American High Tory Tradition by Ron Dart.