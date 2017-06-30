Stein Monteiro (York): Optimal Immigration and Investment into Cultural Assimilation. In rural America, fewer immigrants and less tolerance. Steve King is half-right — immigrants really do change America’s culture: “Somebody else's babies” don’t threaten our civilization, but they have shaped it in important ways throughout American history. Catholic immigrants didn’t make it on their own — they shouldn’t expect others to. Do Muslim immigrants assimilate? There is no culture clash to fear, except to the extent that Western countries aren’t hospitable or welcoming. How beauty pageants reflect the same changes as Trump’s immigration orders do.