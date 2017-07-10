Bad faith: D.R. Tucker on the religion of Trumpism. To evangelicals, Trump is the whirlwind — and they’re fine with that. The more Trump struggles, the more the Christian Right loves him. Mike Pence assures evangelicals Trump is their “unwavering ally”. One reason why evangelicals won’t abandon or protest Trump: Spiritual coercion. Christians, Trump, and the long history of “pious cruelties”: Dave Denison interviews William B. Parsons, author of Machiavelli’s Gospel: The Critique of Christianity in The Prince. Some Trump supporters want a holy war. How one strain of macho theology leads to a church choir singing “Make America Great Again”.

Presidents often turn to faith in times of crisis — that seems unlikely for Trump. Has Trump found religion in the Oval Office? The president is mentioning God more than ever during his public appearances. Who cares if Trump is religious? Trump might be the least God-fearing president to occupy the White House in centuries — that’s a great thing for America.