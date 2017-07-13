John E. Roemer (Yale): Socialism Revised. From the forthcoming Max Planck Encyclopedia of Comparative Public Law, here is the entry on Socialism by Fernando Munoz. The lost history of Antifa: 72 years after the triumph over Nazism, a look back to postwar Germany, when socialists gave birth to Antifa. A tale of two socialists: Corbyn, Hollande, and the future of European politics. Why are so many young voters falling for old socialists? Donald Trump has made socialism cool again: The Democratic Socialists of America are fighting the president — and the liberals they blame for his win.

In a charged political climate that has seen even the Big Five publishers step gently into the ideological fray, a few indie publishers whose bread and butter has always been left-wing publishing are working together, for the mutual benefit of all.