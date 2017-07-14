The free press is in really bad shape around the world — a new report says populism is to blame. How Trump is undermining press freedom around the world. Restrictions on the news media are a bellwether for two disturbing trends. Why free speech is not enough: David Cole reviews The Taming of Free Speech: America’s Civil Liberties Compromise by Laura Weinrib and Free Speech and Unfree News: The Paradox of Press Freedom in America by Sam Lebovic. Ann Marie Lipinski, Gerard Baker, Lydia Polgreen, and David Leonhardt discuss the path forward for reporting in the Trump era. The White House leak template for journalists: With an endless stream of revelations and leaks about the Trump administration, it can be difficult for reporters to keep up — here’s an easy-to-fill-in template that can help.