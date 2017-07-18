Naomi Wolf on the resurgence of blatant sexism: How opponents of women’s rights have gained audacity and degraded American politics. Women’s hope for the future tumbles after Trump’s election. The Women’s Marches in Washington and around the world that day were like a global birth announcement: of both the anti-Trump Resistance Movement the resolutely female political future it promises. Feminists adjust to the age of Trump: Isabel Berwick reviews Bitch Doctrine: Essays for Dissenting Adults by Laurie Penny; The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness by Jill Filipovic; The Mother of All Questions by Rebecca Solnit; and Dear Ijeawele: Or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.