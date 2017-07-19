From the Congressional Research Service, a report on Iran’s Nuclear Program: Tehran’s Compliance with International Obligations. Nuclear deal critics silent as Trump says Iran complying. These are the Trump White House’s talking points for why the Iran deal is staying in place. Trump recertifies Iran nuclear deal, but only reluctantly. Why are these Iranians “really, really happy with Trump”? Trump plays into hands of Iranian hardliners. Nuclear summer: Will Trump’s bluster spark a war with Iran? Iran is testing Trump’s tough talk by sentencing an American citizen to 10 years in prison. Who is more trustworthy, Trump or the Iranian regime?