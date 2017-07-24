Helen L. Norton (Colorado): Government Lies and the Press Clause. Six months in, Trump has given just one solo press conference. Getting Trump banned from Twitter would be a huge mistake. Twitter will never ban Donald Trump. The Trumpers don’t hate media — they are media creations. His campaign to discredit the press is a permanent feature of Trump’s political style. Top Republicans aren’t signing up for Trump’s war with the media. From the Sunlight Foundation, a report on Trump, transparency and democracy. What it’s like to interview Donald Trump: Isaac Chotiner interviews Peter Baker. David Remnick interviews Maggie Haberman, Trump’s favorite foe.

Hamilton Nolan on how snakes and money are the real threats to journalism.