Is America’s military big enough? The U.S. Navy is screwed: No longer can America afford to inadequately fund the Navy unless there is an equal desire to watch the further erosion of the Navy’s global reach. Benjamin Friedman on the Pentagon’s blank check. The military has become too powerful: Sean Illing interviews Rosa Brooks, author of How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything. The hazards of military worship: Everyone loves the troops and their generals, but history indicates that military advice isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The generals can’t save us — and we shouldn’t want them to. Matthew Fay on valuing the military in a liberal society.