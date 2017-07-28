Corey L Wrenn (Monmouth): Toward a Vegan Feminist Theory of the State. Capitalism has embraced feminist iconography at a huge cost. Valerie Percival on what a real feminist foreign policy looks like. Catriona Sandilands reviews Anthropocene Feminism by Richard Grusin. Why some women aren’t excited about leadership positions. From the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, can women save the world? Elisabeth Eaves wonders. Mary Beard on women in power: Should we be optimistic about change when we think about what power is and what it can do, and women’s engagement with it? Against domesticity: Attempts to elevate and fetishize household labor are deeply insidious. Actually, not everything is a feminist issue — and that’s okay.