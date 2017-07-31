The Trump administration’s chaos has reached an astounding new level. Trump tries to regroup as the West Wing battles itself. Trump promised to hire “the best people” — he has built a White House that will only attract the worst. Men are clearly too emotional to be president — or work for him. Our non-unitary executive: The Trump Presidency is a strange combination of menacing and impotent; it is also fractured internally like no presidency in American history. Donald Trump doesn’t scare Washington anymore. Mark this date: Donald Trump is now a lame-duck president. Trump has not yet begun to lose: The failures so far have been spectacular, but they’re just the warm up act.

Who ate Republicans’ brains? Four decades of intellectual and moral deterioration. This is blood-curdling madness, the sort of madness that won’t end even after Trump is out of the White House; now more than ever, it’s clear that what is good for the Republican Party is bad for America, and vice versa.

Evan Osnos on Donald Trump’s state of mind, and ours. Jeffrey C. Isaac on Trump, tweets, and the dictatorial mind. Trump is an authoritarian by instinct, not ideology. Death of a Fucking Salesman: Trump is the political version of a pickup artist, and Republicans — and America — went to bed with him convinced that he was something other than what he is.