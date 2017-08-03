Jennifer Mueller (Skidmore): Producing Colorblindness: Everyday Mechanisms of White Ignorance. Republicans more likely to say white Americans — rather than black Americans — face discrimination. White Trump voters think they face more discrimination than blacks — the Trump administration is listening. Yes, you can measure white privilege. The Trump administration’s new war on affirmative action, explained. ICE is just arresting everyone now. Pro-Trump trolls and white nationalists praise Stephen Miller’s nativist immigration presser. How Stephen Miller rode white rage from Duke’s campus to Trump’s West Wing.

“Rural America” doesn't mean “white America” — here’s why that matters. If white America is in “crisis”, what have black Americans been living through? Trump panders to white fragility: Remember last year when candidate Trump asked African American voters, “What do you have to lose?” White fear of demographic change is a powerful psychological force. Make America afraid again: Trump’s “slice and dice” rhetoric about brown-on-white violence has a single purpose. Trump’s white nationalism torments us now, but the “centrality of whiteness” will fade away: Carey Purcell interviews Sheryll Cashin, author of Loving: Interracial Intimacy in America and the Threat to White Supremacy.