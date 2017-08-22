From Persona Studies, Anastasia Salter (UCF) and Bridget Blodgett (Baltimore): Alt-Right: Ctrl+A; Del. From Boston Review, Aziz Rana on Kenya’s new electoral authoritarianism. Louis Menand on why Freud survives: He’s been debunked again and again — and yet we still can’t give him up. From the Salem Witch Trials to Desiree Fairooz: Maggie Hennefeld on the criminalization of female laughter. Why the ACLU is adjusting its approach to “free speech” after Charlottesville. Dean Baker on the case of Sinclair Broadcasting: The free market and having the government give money to rich people are not the same thing. “The eclipse is racist”: How one bad article sparked a conservative pile-on. “It finally happened: The one thing for which there is no tweet”.