From Congressional Research Service, a report on Confederate Names and Military Installations. John Levi Barnard on American monuments and the residue of history. Donald Trump’s identity politics: The more white voters care about being white, the more they like President Trump. Former skinheads hear echoes of their recruitment in Trump’s “heritage” talk. Henry Rollins: Get ready, because another Charlottesville is coming. Is “mass nonviolent action” needed to fight white supremacists? Civil rights hero John Lewis speaks out. “We are living through a battle for the soul of this nation”: Joe Biden calls on Americans to do what President Trump has not.