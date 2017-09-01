Robert Darby and Brian D. Earp (Oxford): Circumcision, Sexual Experience, and Harm. Kai Moller (LSE): Ritual Male Circumcision and Parental Authority. From Markets, Globalization and Development Review, Mark Peterson reviews Confronting Capitalism: Real Solutions for a Troubled Economic System and Democracy in Decline: Rebuilding its Future by Philip Kotler. David Kautter, Donald Trump’s pick to run tax policy, is a tax-avoidance expert. When a candidate conspired with a foreign power to win an election: It took decades to unravel Nixon’s sabotage of Vietnam peace talks; now, the full story can be told. The New Republic’s super buzzy, lefty upgrade: 103-year-old magazine today is a repudiation of its stuffy, neo-liberal past.
Barry Lynn: “I criticized Google. It got me fired. That’s how corporate power works”. As much as you might deny it, taking corporate money undermines the integrity of whatever you produce with it — this is the way things work. Anne-Marie Slaughter and the Podesta Group choose money over democratic ideals. Is Big Tech breaking up with the Left? Google’s reported involvement in New America’s decision to end an antimonopoly program points to a larger schism in the Democratic Party. Kashmir Hill: “Yes, Google uses its power to quash ideas it doesn’t like — I know because it happened to me”.