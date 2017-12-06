From PRRI, a special report on “One Nation, Divided, Under Trump: Findings from the 2017 American Values Survey”. Big Macs, screaming fits and constant rivalries: Michael Kranish reviews Let Trump Be Trump: The Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency by Corey R. Lewandowski. Trump’s threat to take down the GOP still stands. Donald Trump is a dangerously weak president: The media is crediting him with a tax overhaul victory — but he still holds remarkably little clout in Washington. Tufts professor Daniel Drezner “broke Twitter” with this crazy-long thread about Donald Trump’s staff treating him like a toddler.

Should Trump really fear a Senator Mitt Romney? Some Republicans say Roy Moore would cause the president more trouble. These corporations are helping elect an alleged child sex abuser to the U.S. Senate. “In the middle of the swamp there is a cesspool and in the middle of the cesspool there is bubbling pipe emitting raw sewage and in the middle of the bubbling pipe emitting raw sewage is the leadership of the GOP today”. “Right now, we seem to be stuck in a sort of Republican immorality bubble, and it’s already continued its surge for far longer than I would have imagined possible. But it won’t last forever”.

Margaret Hartmann on 19 times President Trump may have obstructed justice. The evidence is damning: What Team Trump knew and when. Why Flynn’s guilty plea won’t bring down Trump. Daniel W. Drezner on how Donald Trump needs to exit the White House. The price he will pay: President Donald Trump’s main legacy will likely be a series of new laws and practices designed to prevent someone like him from abusing power or even obtaining it in the first place.