From Time, the Person of the Year 2017: The Silence Breakers. The “Silence Breakers” are another sign that a groundswell is forming. A reckoning on sexual misconduct? Absolutely — but how harsh, women ask. From Vox, Anne T. Donahue on the utter failure of male apologies in 2017: So many creeps, so many selfish apologies; and Hannah North on how to apologize for sexual harassment: Apologies can actually help survivors — but only if they’re done right. From Vanity Fair, James Wolcott on the Times reporters who brought sexual harassment out of the shadows. Linda Yang interviews Cara Buckley and Melena Ryzik, the journalists behind the Louis C.K. report.

Weinstein’s complicity machine: The producer Harvey Weinstein relied on powerful relationships across industries to provide him with cover as accusations of sexual misconduct piled up for decades. We got government data on 20 years of workplace sexual harassment claims — these charts break it down. A Platonic dialogue about sexual harassment in and out of the workplace. A lawsuit against Emma Cline shows how sexual humiliation is used to silence women writers. Gillian Flynn on the work to be done to fight sexual misconduct.

From Politico, a congressman’s accuser: Blackballed and baby-sitting for cash. Lauren Duca on how sexual misconduct doesn’t have a political ideology: It is entirely possible to fight for women’s rights as a politician while mistreating them behind the scenes. Garance Franke-Ruta on a partisan split on harassment charges: Dems resign, GOPers deny. Thread: “But they are acting. They are cleaning house, and taking the issue seriously. Meanwhile, the GOP is rallying behind a child molester. The parties are not the same”. “Worth remembering that as Democratic women of the Senate rightfully stand up to call on Al Franken to resign, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars to child molester Roy Moore”.

Trump’s endorsement of Roy Moore points up a G.O.P. problem: Chaos. Lawsuit could put Trump’s sexual misconduct accusers back in spotlight. “serious Q: why aren't Dem senators calling on Trump to resign everyday if he's been accused by 20+ women?” Fellow conservatives, it’s time to call on Clarence Thomas to resign. Survey: Republicans are less likely than Democrats to believe women who make sexual assault accusations. Republicans tucked a provision undermining sexual assault victims into a 542-page bill.