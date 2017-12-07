Experts find tax plan riddled with glitches: Some of the provisions could be easily gamed, tax lawyers say (and more). Alice Ollstein on how economists are warning that the Trump tax plan will be an epic disaster. Today in conservative media: Tax cuts for the rich are a moral necessity. The GOP’s overhaul of the tax system reveals one of the party’s top political priorities: Punishing Democrats. Populism died on Saturday: Republicans know how unpopular their tax bill is, and they just don’t care. Celeste Pewter on 5 ways to push back against the tax reform bills: There’s time to apply pressure. The republic will survive the tax bill: Yes, it’s dreadful policy — but it will be easier to reverse than other Trump priorities.
After tax cuts for the rich, Trump hopes to take food from poor kids. Paul Ryan trying to talk Trump into cutting Medicare. Ryan says Republicans to target welfare, Medicare, Medicaid spending in 2018. Congressional Republicans are laying the groundwork to overhaul welfare programs for the poor.