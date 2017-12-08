Judith M. Burkart, Michele N. Schubiger, and Carel P. van Schaik (Zurich): The Evolution of General Intelligence. Nicholas Vrousalis (Leiden): Exploitation: A Primer. Researching Subcultures, Inc.: An interview with Gregory Snyder, author of Skateboarding LA: Inside Professional Street Skateboarding. Grace Wang interviews Tom Bird, editor of Roll with the Punches, a skateboard magazine from Palestine. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s new acting director has suspended or softened several investigations and lawsuits — some employees are quietly resisting. The weird campaign to get Taylor Swift to denounce Donald Trump. Private war: Erik Prince has his eye on Afghanistan’s rare metals. Higher-ed lobbyists are told to make peace with Republicans.