While you’re looking the other way, Trump is changing America for decades to come. Hypocrisy rules: From deregulation to Guantanamo, the threats to democracy in the first year of Trump. Trumpocalypse: Our once bright and shiny democracy may be going down the drain before the holidays are out. As Trump assaults American democracy, Obama warns it could collapse, follow path of Nazi Germany. Republicans used to compare talking to Moscow to talking to Hitler — Trump changed that. Donald Trump “would probably be a dictator by now” in almost any other country. The real coup plot is Trump’s: The president and his allies in the news media and the Republican Party are overthrowing the rule of law and the truth.

The Republican opposition goes out with a whimper: There are many elected Republicans who claim to stand against Donald Trump — but they have all quietly submitted to the president anyway.