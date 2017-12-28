John Tillson (Liverpool Hope): Is All Formative Influence Immoral? The case for a screen-free childhood: Eleanor Barkhorn interviews Andy Crouch, author of The Tech-Wise Family: Everyday Steps for Putting Technology in Its Proper Place. Sex makes babies: As far as we can tell, no other animal knows this — did our understanding of baby-making change the course of human history? Thomas Baudin, David de la Croix, Paula E. Gobbi on endogenous childlessness and stages of development. Child-free and loving it: A turn of the century look at your barren womb. Rivka Weinberg (Scripps): How Many Children Should We Create? It Depends. The case for not being born: The anti-natalist philosopher David Benatar argues that it would be better if no one had children ever again.